COMPETITION: The Observer wants Gladstone to know your story

Author Nicola Davison is encouraging people to record the life stories of their loved-ones.

Author Nicola Davison is encouraging people to record the life stories of their loved-ones. Nicola Davison

TELLING stories is part of our DNA, it's not hard and we all do it every day.

That is the message from local author Nicola Davison who is this week encouraging readers to share their own short stories for the chance to win a copy of her new book, Your Family Stories: Easily.

Capture your loved ones' memories and be published in The Observer.

Nicola was recently interviewed about her book on American parenting podcast We Turned Out Okay.

She said the guide focused on easy, clear steps to record life stories, stress-free, simply.

"The book includes practical life-story interview questions, video training, exercises, an interview checklist and insights to help you record a family legacy,” Nicola said.

"It will make the overall interviewing process more enjoyable, rewarding and hopefully fun for you, your children, your loved one and anyone else taking part.”

Nicola is the owner of Foreveryoungautobiographies.com and has been a journalist for over 15 years.

She said recording the life stories of loved ones, such as your parents, grandparents or other family members, was important for so many reasons.

"It's satisfying for your soul and it leaves a lasting legacy,” Nicola said.

"This process can shed new light on shared memories and events and can even help you gain clarity about your life.

"It is a wonderful way to create a permanent celebration of a unique life and enjoy doing it together, get two, three or more generations involved.”

In the lead-up to Easter, Nicola has been running a free, fun challenge based on the book for her website readers, encouraging them to prepare, interview and compile a short life story about a loved one.

She has also put the call out to The Observer readers to get writing for a chance to win.

"We are social animals and are drawn to storytelling for entertainment and deeper messages,” Nicola said.

"The need to tell stories is in our DNA. Many would say this is what makes us human.

"Do you have a short story about your life you would like to share? A memory or anecdote about a key milestone or event in your life?

"Maybe it is one of your earliest memories about that adventurous childhood camping trip, how you met your partner, witnessing an historical event or meeting your first grandchild? Let's have a little fun, sharing history and memories.”

Send your entries, up to 300 words to newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au with subject line Family Stories by Sunday, April 15.

Include your full name, suburb and contact number.

One entry will win a copy of Nicola's digital book and select entries will be published in The Observer.