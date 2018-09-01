COMPETITION: Support the #dirtroaddollars drought appeal

GET MOVING: The Observer's Cheryl Royal-Scott is getting involved in the #DirtRoadDollars promotion to help raise funds for the Queensland Drought Appeal.

GET MOVING: The Observer's Cheryl Royal-Scott is getting involved in the #DirtRoadDollars promotion to help raise funds for the Queensland Drought Appeal. Matt Taylor GLA300818PROMO

HERE'S how you can shed that winter weight and help our farmers in drought one step at a time with the #dirtroaddollars appeal.

Gladstone residents can now snap and share their walk or run in support of the Queensland Drought Appeal.

There's also the chance to win an exclusive Garmin Vivomove HR Watch if you take part.

Entering is easy:

1. Snap a selfie of your run or walk

2. Upload to Instagram or Facebook

3. Include the hashtags #thegladstoneobserver or #dirtroaddollars

4. Pledge your support to donate to the Queensland Drought Appeal for every kilometre you walk or run.

To enter go to The Observer's homepage and click on the dirtroaddollars logo or visit gladstoneobserver.com.au/competitions

The competition will run September 1-30.