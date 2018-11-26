Competition hot as industry tackles violence

Ben Platten from BSL and Brad Howard from GPC battle it out at the inaugural Gladstone Industry White Ribbon Cup

Ben Platten from BSL and Brad Howard from GPC battle it out at the inaugural Gladstone Industry White Ribbon Cup Matt Taylor GLA251118GWRC

GLADSTONE industry took to the volleyball court yesterday in an effort to build awareness around one of society's fastest growing problems - Domestic and family violence.

Held in conjunction with white ribbon day and the 16 days of activism surrounding the initiative, Gladstone's industry groups battled for the inaugural white ribbon cup.

General Manager of Boyne Smelters Limited who hosted the event, Joe Rea said it was important to break down barrier surrounding the issue.

"We know it's out there and we have the stats to say it's out there, and from my perspective I think what's actually being spoken about is always less than the reality of what's going on,” he said.

"We spend a lot of time at work trying to make a safe workplace but we've also got some accountability to make sure that extends beyond our gates.

"An even more important reason for us to stand up and be counted as leaders in industry, if we say nothing I feel like we're condoning this problem.

"It's insidious because of the shame associated with it, the victims don't want to speak up, the kids don't want to speak up... and that nature of it drives it underground.”

The day was an opportunity for families and colleagues to cheer on and support each other, competing for the locally made White Ribbon Cup.

Check out all the photos from the event on Page 13.