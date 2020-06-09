Competition an opportunity to capture kindness

The Queensland Community Foundation is calling on photographers, amateur or professional, to capture moments of kindness to win cash prizes.

The Queensland Community Foundation is inviting all Queensland-based photographers (amateur and professional), Instagrammers, philanthropists and charities to enter the 2020 QCF Photo Challenge.

Now in its fourth year, the theme of this year's QCF Photo Challenge is Focus on Kindness. The winner will score $500 for themselves and $2000 for their favourite charity.

QCF general manager Tara Castle said the aim of the QCF Photo Challenge was to support and promote philanthropy in the community, and focus on kindness.

Russel Shakespeare's Crossroads Arts finalist.

"It's been a rough start to 2020 and many charities need our support more than ever, however not everyone is in a position to provide financial support at this time," Ms Castle said.

"So the QCF Photo Challenge is an easy way to raise money for your favourite Queensland charity.

"We hope that by sharing the entries from across our beautiful state we will help lift spirits and remind people that kindness and philanthropy is alive and well in Queensland.

"The challenge is to capture philanthropy, giving or kindness in action. The photo can be realistic or conceptual, specific or broad. It can be an act of compassion, kindness, doing good or highlight a specific cause or issue. It is an easy and fun way for anyone to become a philanthropist."

Renee Curran Wishlist Westmore finalist.

Angelo Calvitto, the country executive for Australia at Northern Trust, said the company was delighted to support the QCF Photo Challenge for 2020.

"This year's theme Focus on Kindness is especially meaningful," Mr Calvitto said.

"Acts of kindness, no matter how small, can have a huge impact on people's lives.

"We look forward to seeing the response from photographers all over Queensland."

The Twin Mum Photography 'Ethan Smiles' CDH finalist.

To enter, simply take a photo that you think focuses on kindness, and then post it to Instagram or Facebook using #qcfphotochallenge20 and #focusonkindness.

Entries can also be submitted at https://qcf.org.au/qcf-photo-challenge-2020.

Entries close on Friday, June 26.

Visit qcf.org.au/photo_challenge/ for more information on how to enter and full terms and conditions.