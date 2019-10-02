Menu
The disastrous state of Smiles Inclusive came in to sharp relief on Tuesday as the Queensland dental group revealed a “material uncertainty’’ about its prospects for survival.
Business

Dental company’s survival ‘uncertain’ after $31m loss

by Anthony Marx
2nd Oct 2019 10:13 AM
IT LOOKS like the critics, sniping from the sidelines, were right.

The disastrous state of Smiles Inclusive came in to sharp relief on Tuesday as the Queensland dental group revealed a "material uncertainty'' about its prospects for survival.

The company, which only floated in April 2018, announced an eye-watering $31 million net loss for the last financial year, injecting a new sense of urgency into a "turnaround plan'' now under way.

That enormous puddle of red ink was far greater than the unaudited estimate of an $18.8 million net loss unveiled only in late August.

Notably, that understated figure was included in the paperwork for last week's launch of a $3.3 million capital raising, sparking chatter that potential investors may have been misled.

The company is in such dire shape that it acknowledged breaching loan covenants with NAB, which granted conditional waivers in March even as $18.7 million had already been drawn down. The covenants will be reviewed again next month.

Chairman David Usasz and the board say they have cash flow projections which suggest the company can tough it out over the next year assuming trade improves, the capital raising succeeds and a deal gets done with NAB.

But Dr Arthur Walsh, one of the 56 dentists in the group and a relentlessly vocal critic of its woeful operations, described the company yesterday as a "sinking ship'' that could implode within two months.

He and his colleague, Dr John Camacho, have written a nine-page letter to the ASX outlining their grievances and requesting that Smiles redraft its investor presentation in light of the full-year results.

"The offer document is flawed on multiple levels. It is highly misleading,'' Camacho said.

