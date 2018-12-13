Company's first military cargo shipment docks at port

A TRANSPORT vessel has brought about 60 containers of Australian Defence Force cargo into Gladstone.

The unidentifiable cargo arrived on the Kota Naga vessel belonging to Mariana Express Lines, a division of Pacific Asia Express.

Gladstone was included in the PAE Mariana Asia-Northern Australia service six months ago and this is the first time the company has managed an ADF cargo shipment into the city.

Mariana Express Lines is pleased to be shipping military cargo to Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA111218SHIP

PAE Mariana Express Lines shipping and logistics executive Natalie Mayall said the vessel, which arrived on Tuesday, was returning ADF freight from the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation Summit held in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

She said the service's usual rotation was adjusted to accommodate the military cargo.

"The rotation is normally Darwin, Port Moresby, Townsville and Gladstone. We changed (it) to Darwin, Port Moresby, Gladstone, Townsville to accommodate the ADF cargo...because it's on top of the ship so we need to put it on last and take it off first, ” Ms Mayall said.

"Gladstone is a viable alternative to Brisbane and we assisted the ADF to identify Gladstone as a cost effective option to move their cargo into North Queensland.”

Ms Mayall said the ADF materials would remain in Gladstone until further notice.

She said PAE Mariana was "fortunate” to have its vessels Kota Naga, Kota Nipah and Kota Nebula service Gladstone after spending more than one decade connecting Darwin and Townsville directly to ports in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong.

"From Gladstone our exports are grains and pulses, mining products, aluminium, logs and refined oil,” she said.

"We believe the Gladstone region has significant potential and future growth that can only be supported further through a regular shipping service.”

The Kota Naga has an 1800 TEU (twenty foot equivalent units) container capacity, 200 plugs for refrigerated "reefer” containers and can carry cargo considered hazardous.