26°
News

TRADIES WANTED: Search on for Curtis Island, CQ shutdown workers

Tegan Annett
| 16th Aug 2017 10:30 AM
WALZ Group is searching for tradies for upcoming shutdowns at two Curtis Island LNG sites and throughout Queensland.
WALZ Group is searching for tradies for upcoming shutdowns at two Curtis Island LNG sites and throughout Queensland.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WALZ Group has kicked off a tradie search for upcoming shutdowns at two Curtis Island LNG sites and throughout Queensland.

The construction company is seeking expressions of interest in the below positions for upcoming shutdowns:

  • Supervisors
  • Boilermakers
  • Scaffolders
  • Riggers
  • Trade assistance's
  • Mechanical fitters
  • Crane operators
  • Safety advisors

The Gladstone-based construction company advertised the expressions of interest for upcoming positions on Facebook this week.

The positions are for shutdowns at Curtis Island site QCLNG, expected to start from October 11 - 18 and a two-week shutdown at Australia Pacific LNG which is expected to start between September 19 - 26.

RELATED: SKILLS SHORTAGE: Gladstone employers should give 'green' job seekers a go

Applicants for the Curtis Island shutdowns should have confined space and working at heights tickets.

Walz Group is also searching for workers at Mackay's Hay Point for a shutdown expected to start between September 13 and mid November.

They're looking for workers with section 6 medical or section 4 coal board medical qualifications.

The company is also searching for site supervisors and skilled labourers for Brisbane job opportunities.

To apply email employment@walzgroup.biz with:

The reference number (FB0001- QCLNG shutdown works, FB0002- APLNG shutdown works, FB0003- Hay Point shutdown works)

  • Your resume
  • Colour copy of drivers licence - front and back
  • Colour copy of construction card (Blue card or white card) - front and back
  • Colour copy of High Risk Work Licence - front and back
  • Colour Copy of S1, S2, S3 Current (within 5 years),
  • Copy of trade certificates - boilermaker/carpenter
  • Copies of working at heights and confined space tickets/statement of attainment
  • Copy of passport or birth certificate
  • Copies of any further documentation relating to qualifications and training
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  curtis island editors picks gladstoneindustry shutdown walz group

Gas giant's Curtis Island venture takes $1 billion hit

Gas giant's Curtis Island venture takes $1 billion hit

Gas giant Santos has slashed $1.1 billion from the value of its GLNG project on Curtis Island as it continues to deal with low oil prices.

$100k study launched for Gladstone region creek dredging

Online bloggers and lifestyle photographers ST Surf Images said the town of Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy was the friendliest town in Australia after a week-long visit.

But not all the councillors are happy about it.

CQ Health lays out strategy for 2030

STRATEGY: Gladstone and Banana HHS executive director Jo Glover (left) and CQHHS chief executive Steve Williamson.

Draft document is now open for public input.

UPDATE: Rosedale fire extinguished, smoke to continue

Rural firefighters have been battling a blaze in Eton for days.

At least five urban and seven rural fire trucks are on scene.

Local Partners

Gladstone goat farmer hopes to milk awards at Ekka

Lesley is not kidding around!

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Six projects, park upgrades to get nod at meeting

BIG BUDGET: Barney Point Park will receive the most funds from the council's proposed upgrades to six parks.

Gladstone Regional Council is expected to approve six park upgrades.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

CMC ROCKS: Organisers reveal 2018 festival dates

IF YOU'RE a country music fan then make sure to mark these dates in your calendar.

MOVIE REVIEW: Cinderella story classic comedy of errors

Toni Collette in a scene from the movie Madame.

EVERY time Toni Collette does comedy, a fairy takes flight.

Nikki responds to rumours she’s now dating Richie

Nikki Gogan, Richie Strahan and Alex Nation on The Bachelor.

Bachelor runner-up has responded to rumours she’s now dating Richie.

The Dark Tower review round-up

Idris Elba and Tom Taylor in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

Stephen King adaptation disappoints both newbies and fans.

WATCH: Johann Ofner's run on Australia’s Ninja Warrior

Johann Ofner on Ninja Warrior

Ofner’s girlfriend, model Kati Garnett, shared a montage of series

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

Be Fit Food founders Kate Save and Dr Geoff Draper.

A WEIGHT loss meal plan sparked a bidding war on Shark Tank.

MOVIE REVIEW: A hillbilly heist with heart

Daniel Craig in a scene from the movie Logan Lucky.

Ocean’s 11 director steals hearts again with Logan Lucky.

A HOME FOR THE FAMILY

64 Cavella Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

A home for the family, 64 Cavella is new to the market and priced for immediate sale. Inspections can be arranged to check out this low-set brick home. With...

Mortgagee Exercising Power of Sale/Good Reasons to Buy!..

28 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Market Agents of this low maintenance brick residence that you'll be proud to call HOME as all you have to do...

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 Auction 19th...

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Owner&#39;s Have Relocated - This is A Must See Family Home With A Difference?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 Offers Around...

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

An opportunity for all ages!

19 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

We are proud to present 19 Whitbread Road to the market. Whether you are an investor, first home buyer or retiree, this home will cater for you. Features at a...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

AFFORDABLE LIVING IN A POPULAR SUBURB!

44 Venus Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

Are you looking for your first home or an entry level investment? Look no further! This lowset, brick home is situated in the popular suburb of Telina. Only a...

Council's hot property at Agnes set to go under the hammer

GOING, GOING: Gladstone Regional Council will auction off two town houses at Agnew Water.

Units once built for council workers up for sale.

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction