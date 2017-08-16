TRADIES WANTED: Search on for Curtis Island, CQ shutdown workers

WALZ Group has kicked off a tradie search for upcoming shutdowns at two Curtis Island LNG sites and throughout Queensland.
The construction company is seeking expressions of interest in the below positions for upcoming shutdowns:
- Supervisors
- Boilermakers
- Scaffolders
- Riggers
- Trade assistance's
- Mechanical fitters
- Crane operators
- Safety advisors
The Gladstone-based construction company advertised the expressions of interest for upcoming positions on Facebook this week.
The positions are for shutdowns at Curtis Island site QCLNG, expected to start from October 11 - 18 and a two-week shutdown at Australia Pacific LNG which is expected to start between September 19 - 26.
RELATED: SKILLS SHORTAGE: Gladstone employers should give 'green' job seekers a go
Applicants for the Curtis Island shutdowns should have confined space and working at heights tickets.
Walz Group is also searching for workers at Mackay's Hay Point for a shutdown expected to start between September 13 and mid November.
They're looking for workers with section 6 medical or section 4 coal board medical qualifications.
The company is also searching for site supervisors and skilled labourers for Brisbane job opportunities.
To apply email employment@walzgroup.biz with:
The reference number (FB0001- QCLNG shutdown works, FB0002- APLNG shutdown works, FB0003- Hay Point shutdown works)
- Your resume
- Colour copy of drivers licence - front and back
- Colour copy of construction card (Blue card or white card) - front and back
- Colour copy of High Risk Work Licence - front and back
- Colour Copy of S1, S2, S3 Current (within 5 years),
- Copy of trade certificates - boilermaker/carpenter
- Copies of working at heights and confined space tickets/statement of attainment
- Copy of passport or birth certificate
- Copies of any further documentation relating to qualifications and training