Company director accused of violent, 9-hour torture

TWO magistrates have denied bail to a man accused of violently torturing his wife for nine hours.

Walid Hasaneen, 49 was denied bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week after previously being denied bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in September.

The Queensland Police Service charged Mr Hasaneen with one count each of torture and deprivation of liberty, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and two counts of common assault.

The court heard Mr Hasaneen's wife of 26 years recently moved to Gladstone from South Australia for work, although Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said there may have been other contributing factors for her move.

The pair had stayed in contact and the wife's location was "no secret” to Mr Hasaneen, the court heard.

It is alleged Mr Hasaneen drove from South Australia to Gladstone and surprised his wife.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said what followed was no "light domestic violence incident”.

Police are alleging Mr Hasaneen subjected his wife to nine hours of torture; punching, slapping and using a knife on her.

The court heard he also repeatedly called her a "s--t” and "w---e” and threatened to kill her.

Mr Kinsella was handed photographs of the woman's injuries.

The court was told the woman asked to go to hospital but instead of going to Gladstone, he drove her to Rockhampton Hospital.

Mr Hasaneen has spent two months in custody following the alleged offending.

He was represented in Gladstone Magistrates Court by lawyer Rowan King who said his client would be contesting the charges.

Mr King said his client had no criminal history, was the owner and director of an engineering company in South Australia and was well-respected.

He said Mr Hasaneen earned a high income and contributed to the community.

Mr King said his client understood the severity of the charges against him and if released on bail would live in Brisbane.

He said this would reduce the risk of his client contacting the aggrieved.

But Snr Const Selvadurai said given Mr Hasaneen is accused of driving from South Australia, geography was not a factor that would deter him.

"We are looking at a situation, if he was granted bail we could be looking at a domestic violence homicide,” Snr Const Selvadurai said.

Magistrate Kinsella denied the bail application and remanded Mr Hasaneen in custody.

The matter will be before court on January 15.