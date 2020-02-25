Company comes together for ultimate fundraiser

Gladrock Transport general manager Paul Webster with employees Leanne Kiernan, Stephen Spencer and Matthew Green will all participate in World's Greatest Shave at the Digger's Hotel on March 6.

A TRANSPORT company has come together for the ultimate fundraiser to raise awareness for the World’s Greatest Shave.

Ten employees from Gladrock Transport will cut their hair next month to raise awareness for the Leukaemia Foundation.

General manager Paul Webster said it was the first time the team had come together for the initiative.

“There’s quite a few of us that had a lot to do with leukaemia in the past,” Mr Webster said.

“I originally just asked the management team to start with and then other employees put their hand up to be involved as well.”

Mr Webster said the foundation made lives easier for people going through cancer treatment.

“I’ve seen where the money goes with the organisation,” he said.

“If it wasn’t here, there would be a lot of people going through bankruptcy.”

The group is hoping to raise $3000 but Mr Webster has high hopes the figure will be surpassed.

“It started with everyone just getting $350 but now there’s a couple of people around $600-$700 already,” he said.

Eight men and two women will have their hair cut by The Rebel Barber at the Digger’s Arms Hotel on March 6 from 6pm.