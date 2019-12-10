Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The company behind a music event set to rival Nashville’s CMA has gone under just weeks after the event was cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.
The company behind a music event set to rival Nashville’s CMA has gone under just weeks after the event was cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.
Business

Company behind failed music festival wound-up

by Hayden Johnson
10th Dec 2019 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE company behind a failed attempt to create a Brisbane music event to rival Nashville's epic CMA Music Festival has been put into liquidation.

Hometown Festival was slated to celebrate the best of Queensland's music and arts scene for two days at the Brisbane Showgrounds in November.

Organisers cancelled the event just days out from its start, taking to Facebook to blame "a lack of support and unforeseen circumstances".

The company responsible for the festival, Hometown Fest Pty Ltd, was put into voluntary liquidation on December 4.

Ticket purchasers were able to source a refund directly from Ticketek.

Michael Dullaway and Mark Pearce of Pearce Heers were appointed joint liquidators of the business.

With their investigation in its infancy, how much creditors are owed by the company has not been disclosed.

Both were contacted for comment.

Sold as "an epic two-day experience" with free music during the day before a paid arena show in the evenings, Hometown Festival included performers Clay Walker, San Mei, Meghan Patrick, Doolie and Fanny Lumsden.

The marketing company enlisted to promote the event described Hometown Fest as the "brain child of avid country music fan Jess Anderson".

"Her vision is to create a music festival experience that is akin to the USA's epic CMA Fest in Nashville," it noted.

In November dozens of businesses were placed into liquidation.

cma hometown festival hometown fest pty ltd music entertainment nashville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police to investigate 'intentional' car fire

        premium_icon Police to investigate 'intentional' car fire

        News UPDATE: Gladstone Police are calling for anyone in the area at the time to come forward with information

        Quota ladies generous gift to mental health facility

        premium_icon Quota ladies generous gift to mental health facility

        News The short-term facility provides key health support to help patients.

        • 10th Dec 2019 3:28 PM
        ’These kids have goals now’: Mum's free gym class for teens

        premium_icon ’These kids have goals now’: Mum's free gym class for teens

        News A GLADSTONE mother has opened her home to the region's troubled youth to keep them...

        Say thank you to our heroes

        premium_icon Say thank you to our heroes

        News It’s the second time this pair have teamed up to put on a day dedicated to...