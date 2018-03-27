Companies show interest in producing hydrogen in Gladstone

INTEREST in producing hydrogen as an energy source is on the rise in Central Queensland.

At a recent Future of Hydrogen in Australia Conference Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said two companies approached him about industry opportunities.

Cr Burnett, who was joined by chief executive Roslyn Baker, Gladstone Ports Corporation chairman Leo Zussino and a Northern Oil Refinery representative, said companies were interested in the region because of its state development area and port.

"We want to attract companies to Gladstone to investigate and invest in demonstration and pilot plants to produce hydrogen," Cr Burnett said. Hydrogen, a gas made from water, has been touted as a major future energy source by the CSIRO because of its low-emissions.

Cr Burnett said with Northern Oil's production of biodiesel and biohydrogen gaining state and federal government attention, Gladstone was well-situated.

The Yarwun plant wants to use its bio-diesel, made from waste, to create hydrogen.

Earlier this year a delegation of Japanese scientists and industry leaders visited the site to explore opportunities to export hydrogen made at Northern Oil to Japan for the 2020 Olympics.