Companies should give 'green' job seekers a chance, experts say

Caroline Tung
| 15th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
Gladstone Regional Job Network founder Tim Elliott wants to see more "green" job hunters hired in Gladstone.
Gladstone Regional Job Network founder Tim Elliott wants to see more "green" job hunters hired in Gladstone.

A GLADSTONE recruiter has called on businesses to help put an end to the region's chronic skill shortage by giving "green" job seekers a go.

Gladstone Regional Jobs founder Troy Elliott said there were many ticket and licence holders trying to break into the industry, some buying licences costing up to $2500, but were not getting a look in.

"If we can say to all the businesses that employ the brunt of tradespeople change 5% of your workforce to green people that have the tickets and licences but don't have the experience, we'd employ 100 people tomorrow," Mr Elliott said.

"It's a great injection into the economy, (but) we're still having to employ people from out of town."

Gladstone Regional Job Network has 157 active employers and 649 job seekers. The network's Facebook page has reached more than 24,500 people.

Mr Elliott said the Gladstone Region continues to have shortages in qualified tradespeople.

"Gladstone's not well- known for being able to give those guys a chance," he said.

Although big civil projects were required to employ a certain number of trainees, Mr Elliott said many businesses in Gladstone "don't have the capability" to invest the time and training.

"We want businesses to come up with something and open their doors up to the people who've go tickets and licenses but don't have that experience," he said.

With businesses "absolutely" slicing their margins, many civil companies were running on margins between 1% and 3%, Mr Elliott said.

"Margins are down as low as 2% for a lot of civil companies," he said.

Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Ltd cheif executive officer Leigh Zimmerlie, who has pushed for ways to address skill shortages in the industrial sector for five years, agreed.

"I've been talking... about a potential skills shortage in not just Gladstone but Queensland and Australia," Ms Zimmerlie said.

"We're finding that there's not that many skilled tradespeople out there.

"We need to put on more trainees in more businesses in every industry so that we don't come across that skills shortage."

GAGAL, whose core business is to employ apprentices and trainees, has called for more employers to help alleviate the skills shortage by providing training.

The company relieves pressure on employers by taking over administration duties, so employers can focus on teaching apprentices.

"They pass on the skills and knowledge, and we look after everything else for them," Ms Zimmerlie said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  apprentice business gagal gladstone region gladstone regional job network leigh zimmerlie troy elliott

