Companies on show at supply chain expo

BIG BUSINESS: Over 70 businesses will have stalls at next week's Gladstone Supply Chain Expo.

BIG BUSINESS: Over 70 businesses will have stalls at next week's Gladstone Supply Chain Expo. Mike Richards GLA120418GEAE

SUPPLY chain vendors will show off their offerings at next week's GEA Gladstone Supply Chain Expo at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre next Wednesday.

The free event aims to connect business and industry with over 70 local businesses with a focus on manufacturing, engineering, maintenance or industry supply.

Communications and events co-ordinator Kieran Moran said supply chain businesses were extremely important to Gladstone's economy.

"All of these companies are predominately based locally,” Mr Moran said.

"A conversation can create millions of dollars - some of those (companies) may have a product or service that a lot of the big industry don't know about.

"If that product is taken in, that's money through the door for them as a business.”

Proceeds from such a deal will go back in to the community and stimulate the economy.

In addition, Queensland Resources Council will reveal a report on the state of industry statewide at the event.

Chief executive Ian MacFarlane will unveil the Local Content Report.

"(The report is about) how prime industry has supported local suppliers,” Mr Moran said.

It will be the first time such a report will be revealed in Gladstone and hard copies of the report will be distributed on the day.

Members of the public are also welcome to learn about supply chains and to find out services available to them.

"A lot of these exhibitors also work in the domestic market,” Mr Moran said.