Peter Pershouse in 2016. PICTURE: Mike Richards
Sport

Comp was clean at bowls event

NICK KOSSATCH
15th Apr 2020 2:24 PM
LAWN BOWLS: It was a triple treat delight for Mark Ramm, Tony Townsend and Tim Smith.

In the only organised form of sport played on the weekend, the trio took out the Two Bowl Open Triples at the Gladstone Bowls Club.

Ramm, Townsend and Smith recorded six wins, 72 ends, +28 with Yaralla’s Greg and Chris Chalmers and Dale Newman in second.

Third were Rockhampton trio of Mick Browning, John Martin and Rod Graff and fourth were Lester Tregonning, Tony Wyler and Peter Pershouse of Gladstone.

Gladstone and District games director Peter Tappenden said he was unsure when the next competition would be staged because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter ‘Pedro’ Tappenden
Peter ‘Pedro’ Tappenden

“It was to be June but I doubt if it will happen all bowls clubs are closed at the moment,” he said.

With strict hygiene and social distancing in place however, Tappenden said the Open Triples was a success.

“The weather was kind and seven rounds of 16 ends were completed,” he said. “The greens ran kindly and the competition was fierce and the big winner being the sport of bowls.”

There was a total of $7500 prize money.

“It was a great weekend and a proud achievement for the Gladstone Bowls Club and all their staff,” Tappenden said.

Other places

Fifth: Tina Wallace, Shane Cummings and Lozano Gall – a compositive team from Miriam Vale, Gladstone and Boyne-Tannum five wins, 66 ends, +34.

Sixth: Brian Duncan, Mark Larney and Bill Sophie – a compositive team of Gladstone and Calliope Central.

Bruce Vanderwolf, Suellen and Peter Tappenden won the final round with 11 ends, +9.

