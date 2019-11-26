Comp to expand next year

Central Coast Car Club Gladstone will host the two-day dirt khanacross at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex this weekend

MOTORSPORT: There is likely to be an inter-club Dirt Khanacross Series between Gladstone and Rockhampton next year.

Central Coast Car Club Gladstone club event co-ordinator Jamie Overend said discussions between the Rockhampton and Gladstone will take place later in the year or early next year.

Jamie Overend at the Central Coast Car Club dirt twilight Khanacross at Benarabay Motorsports Complex on 1 June 2019.

“We are looking at an inter-club series between Gladstone and Rockhampton next year,” he said. “Rocky could hold three and Gladstone three along with the usual CCCC Gladstone meets in between.”

The Rockhampton meets are likely to be held at Mandalay Park south of Mt Morgan.

“We will work out the dates which best suits both clubs at the next meeting,” Overand said.

As for this weekend, Overend said some overall champions in the different brackets won’t be decided until after the final phase on Sunday.

Craig Magick at the Central Coast Car Club dirt twilight Khanacross at Benarabay Motorsports Complex on 1 June 2019.

“There’s a couple of juniors like Kobi Martin for example who is the front-runner and his dad Jake Martin will be up there with Mark Boyd in the “up to 2-litre” category,” he said.

Paul Murfet was one to watch in the 4WD class according to Overend.

Action starts at 3pm on Saturday and around 8.30am on Sunday with a finish after lunch.