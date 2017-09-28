Community welcomed to remember fallen officers at vigil

Gladstone Police officer in charge crime squad Wayne Butcher will be just one of many attending tonight's ceremony.

Gladstone Police officer in charge crime squad Wayne Butcher will be just one of many attending tonight's ceremony. Mike Richards GLA270917POLC

GLADSTONE Police Station has welcomed the community to join officers in paying their respects with a candlelight vigil tonight.

The half-hour event will be held at the front of Gladstone Police Station, and comes in the lead-up to Police Remembrance Day tomorrow.

Acting senior sergeant and officer-in-charge, Wayne Butcher said it was very important to acknowledge fallen officers.

"I lost two valuable friends and team members this year and it's a good time to reflect on knowing them and what a great job they've done for the community,” he said.

"It's a special day to remember those guys who have left us doing their job.”

The late officer-in-charge at Miriam Vale Station, Owen Harms, was the last officer to die from the Gladstone Region.

"Every day we're on this job that you have fellow officers that have died as a result of what we do through our living and livelihood,” Acting Snr Sgt Butcher said.

"It's always at the back of your mind that sometimes you might not go home, whether it be through injury or getting killed on the job.”

Snr Sgt Butcher said he wanted the community to understand that the police are here to offer a helping hand and interact with the public.

"We're out there to assist the community, not just lock bad people up,” he said.

Gladstone police have been showing their faces around the community through programs such as Adopt-a-Cop in schools.

A police march will leave the station at about 9.45am on Friday, followed by a church service at St Saviour's Church on Auckland Street.