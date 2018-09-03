Community walkers' award nomination

COMMUNITY LEGENDS: The Gladstone District Bushwalkers have been nominated for the Pacific LNG Community Hero Awards.

Glen Porteous

THE Gladstone District Bushwalkers Club has taken its community involvement to new heights and ventured into more unknown territory.

The popular volunteer group has recently been nominated for the Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Awards that acknowledge groups or individuals that make a significant contribution at a local level.

Club president Mark Caon said the nomination was great recognition for the countless hours and kilometres for the volunteers.

"To build such a great repertoire of walks and this really underscores the effort and the bushwalks takes us to places you can't find on the map,” Mark said.

The awards acknowledge the everyday people who do extraordinary activities within the local community.

Community heroes can be involved with art, health, business, sports, volunteering, the environment, aged care or education.

"The bushwalk leaders volunteer to host beautiful, interesting and educational bushwalks through some of Central Queensland's hidden treasures that most tourists drive by,” Mark said.