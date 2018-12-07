Community volunteer's big recognition 'very humbling'

Manager of Mission to Seafarers, Jessica Mulhall was nominated from the entire state for the Queensland Community achievement award.

Manager of Mission to Seafarers, Jessica Mulhall was nominated from the entire state for the Queensland Community achievement award. Matt Taylor GLA061218JESS

GLEN Eden resident Jessica Mulhall has spent her life in service to others.

The manager of charity organisation The Mission To Seafarers Gladstone is also president of Fairy Godmother Formals, a regular worker with foster children and foster pets, an RSPCA yard inspector and board member with the GAPDL network's Communities for Children program.

Ms Mulhall, a candidate for this year's Queensland Community Achievement Awards, said it was "humbling” to be in a room with 150 of the state's highest community achievers.

"I still don't necessarily believe that I deserved to be there,” Ms Mulhall said.

She said her anonymous nomination for the Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award was likely a result of cumulative work rather than a specific project.

Over the past four years Ms Mulhall has worked with 44 foster kids, encouraging them to "know that anything is achievable”.

"It gave me the perspective of just how lucky I'd been and how fortunate my childhood had been,” she said.

Through Fairy Godmother Formals Ms Mulhall assists people by providing cheap gown hire for those who cannot otherwise afford "dream prom” attire, as well as holding photo shoots for women who have been through domestic violence situations.

Ms Mulhall said she did not know who nominated her for the award but was thankful.

"I think gratitude is a huge part of what makes a person... I can't express enough what I personally have gotten out of volunteering,” she said.