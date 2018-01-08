Community urged to keep eye on schools over the holidays

EDUCATION Minister Grace Grace is urging people to keep a close watch on schools over the holidays to help protect from thieves, vandals and arsonists.

"We might be over halfway through the holidays but we need to remain vigilant because our schools are our most precious community assets and we all have a role to

play in keeping them safe," Ms Grace said.

"We are calling on

vigilant community members to report anything suspicious they may see or hear at schools over the holidays."

In 2017-18 the Sate Government allocated more than $9 million to help reduce security-related incidents in schools with intruder-detection devices, alarms, 24-hour monitoring, and surveillance by police and private security.

In 2017 there were 844 reports to the School Watch Hotline, or an average of 70 reports per month.

"Attentive residents and community members provide an invaluable boost to our existing security measures," Ms Grace said.

"We don't want taxpayers' significant investment in school buildings compromised by vandalism, resulting in further investment to rectify needless damage.

"More importantly, we want our communities to remain safe and secure for people living in close proximity to schools and for staff and students who use these facilities during the school year."

The School Watch Hotline is 13 17 88, 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.