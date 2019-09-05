Community throws a lifeline to SOS Cruise

ON A MISSION: Jessica Mulhall outside the Gladstone Mission to Seafarers

ON A MISSION: Jessica Mulhall outside the Gladstone Mission to Seafarers Greg Bray

THE Mission to Seafarers Gladstone board has been overwhelmed by community support for their almost sold-out SOS Cruise.

The event, sponsored by Curtis Ferry Services and Lightbox will raise funds for the mission who have been struggling to keep their doors open.

The three-hour cruise touring the Gladstone Harbour features a three-course sit down meal, beer, wine and soft drinks, live entertainment, a lucky door price and an auction.

General manager Jessica Mulhall said many small businesses and members of the community had rallied behind the fundraiser.

"We've had local businesses donate prizes for the auction,” Ms Mulhall said.

"A few smaller ones have purchased tickets and donated back so the volunteers can attend without having to pay.”

She said the board members will work the night as wait staff which gave members of the community a chance to meet them.

A number of items are up for auction on the night, however Ms Mulhall said she was excited for a donation of a tug boat ride for a family from Smit Lamnalco.

"It's not something I've ever seen before,” she said.

"We've got some great sporting memorabilia and a three-hour cleaning package from OCD cleaning.”

Mission to Seafarers Gladstone offers welfare and recreation to local and international seafarers who often spend months at a time on the ocean.

"For the majority of the time at sea they don't have access to phones and the internet,” Ms Mulhall said.

"They can't afford international roaming and when they get here the opportunity to get them SIM cards is great.”

SOS Cruise

When: Saturday, September 7. Boarding at 6.15pm for 6.30pm departure. Returning 9.30pm

Where: Gladstone Yatch Club.

Cost: $120

This is an 18+ event.