Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Community supports family after losing everything in fire

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
23rd Jul 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 24th Jul 2020 4:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY in Mitchell has lost everything in a devastating housefire, but in the last few days the community has rallied behind them with acts of extraordinary generosity.

Jamie Dunn-Haldane lived in the house on Oxford Street with his partner Mariah Drover and their one-year-old son, as well as three of Jamie's siblings.

When the blaze broke out at 3.53am on July 19, everyone escaped but two.

In an act of heroism, Jamie grabbed his 15-year-old and saved him from the blaze.

But he burnt his hands while doing so and was treated at the burns clinic at the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital over the weekend.

If you would like to donate to the family's GoFundMe campaign, click here.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Jamie's mother Sonya said she was proud of him.

"What a brave man he is," she said.

"He risked his life to save his family."

The remains of the Mitchell family's house. PHOTO: SOCIAL MEDIA
The remains of the Mitchell family's house. PHOTO: SOCIAL MEDIA

Maranoa councillor John Birkett's wife Kym started a GoFundMe campaign to gather donations from the community and have received just shy of $1000 in the past few days.

"I'm hoping we get more money for them in a couple of days," Cr Birkett said.

"I think anything's a bonus - they didn't have any insurance or that."

The remains of the Mitchell family's house. PHOTO: SOCIAL MEDIA
The remains of the Mitchell family's house. PHOTO: SOCIAL MEDIA

Mr Birkett has been amazed at the support the family has been receiving.

"People in Roma are getting some stuff like bedding."

The remains of the Mitchell family's house. PHOTO: SOCIAL MEDIA
The remains of the Mitchell family's house. PHOTO: SOCIAL MEDIA

"Somebody's already given a fridge and a washing machine!

"I got the boys three pairs of joggers the other day."

The remains of the Mitchell family's house. PHOTO: SOCIAL MEDIA
The remains of the Mitchell family's house. PHOTO: SOCIAL MEDIA

Cr Birkett said council helped organise a place for the family to stay, and have secured a place at Horizon Housing.

"I think the council also gave some toiletry packs, special emergency packs they do up, they got that organised too which is great."

Cr Birkett would like to thank council, Horizon Housing and Mitchell police for their help and support to the family and community.

If you would like to donate to the family's GoFundMe campaign, click here.

community fire fundraiser mitchell

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic panic: Mask mistake that led to major outbreak

        premium_icon Pandemic panic: Mask mistake that led to major outbreak

        Health A former army biosecurity expert reveals where the government went wrong in the COVID-19 pandemic.

        TRAGIC YEAR: Report shows number of fatal shipping incidents

        premium_icon TRAGIC YEAR: Report shows number of fatal shipping incidents

        Information The report released this week shows the number of deaths and hospitalisations from...

        Mum claims she was ‘holding Viagra for a man’

        premium_icon Mum claims she was ‘holding Viagra for a man’

        Crime He left the pill in the possession of the mum of four.

        UPDATE: Rubbish alight in garbage truck dumped road side

        premium_icon UPDATE: Rubbish alight in garbage truck dumped road side

        Breaking UPDATE: Firefighters had to break down the piles of rubbish.