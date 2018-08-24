Community STEM hub opens at CQUni

FUTURE: ConocoPhillips' Graham Johnston, Dr Linda Pfeiffer and CQUniversity vice-chancellor Professor Scott Bowman at the opening of Central Queensland University's STEM Central at Gladstone Marina campus.

FUTURE: ConocoPhillips' Graham Johnston, Dr Linda Pfeiffer and CQUniversity vice-chancellor Professor Scott Bowman at the opening of Central Queensland University's STEM Central at Gladstone Marina campus. Matt Taylor GLA230818STEM

A STATE-of-the-art facility is set to provide Gladstone with a central hub to explore and participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The Australia Pacific LNG STEM Central hub was opened at the CQUniversity Gladstone Marina campus yesterday and forms part of a broader three-year, $550,000 agreement between CQUniversity and ConocoPhillips.

As well as being open to the public, the hub will also be heavily utilised by school groups and for the professional development and upskilling of teachers. The hub features seven zones including a coding lab, 3D printer and projection/dark room.

CQUniversity's vice-chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said he was delighted to be on hand to open the new facility and hoped it would encourage the local community to engage in STEM.

"This facility provides the community with an engaging space equipped with specialist science, technology, engineering and maths educational resources to engage the Gladstone community in hands-on STEM experiences," Professor Bowman said.

"Through this facility, we have a goal to proactively address the growing need for STEM education and skills.

"Over a three-year period, this will foster and enable the growth of STEM capacity, so local people have the confidence and interest to acquire the STEM skills they need to nurture their community and achieve global competitiveness."

CQUniversity's Australia Pacific LNG STEM Project lead, Dr Linda Pfeiffer, said the hub will be used by local teachers for professional development on how to embed STEM into the primary classroom.

"The facility will also be used by community groups including indigenous groups, seniors, youth, early years, disability services, multicultural and many more," Dr Pfeiffer said.

"The facility is a state-of-the art resource for the Gladstone region to enhance understanding of STEM in everyday life and I expect it will attract national and even international attention."

The Hub will be open between 4-8pm at the CQUni Open Day on August 30.