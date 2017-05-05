27°
News

Community stands together on domestic violence

Andrew Thorpe
| 5th May 2017 9:52 AM
UNITED: Community leaders were present at Wednesday's service to help spread the message that domestic violence is not acceptable.
UNITED: Community leaders were present at Wednesday's service to help spread the message that domestic violence is not acceptable.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

>> More reporting a positive in Gladstone DV stats

IT'S TIME to get the issue of domestic violence out into the open.

That was the message from police, politicians and support service volunteers on Wednesday as they joined with victims of domestic violence to hold a remembrance service at Barney Point.

About 50 people came together at Friend Park to talk about the issue, lay wreaths at the Avenue of Peace and hold a minute's silence to remember those lost to domestic and family violence.

"We hold (the service) once a year, and it's an opportunity for people to remember those whose lives have been lost," event organiser Robyn Liddell said.

Mrs Liddell is a volunteer with the Gladstone Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence.

Known as the CCRDFV, the group is planning a series of events this month as part of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

 

COMING TOGETHER: Community members joined together on Wednesday morning at Barney Point to remember victims of domestic violence.
COMING TOGETHER: Community members joined together on Wednesday morning at Barney Point to remember victims of domestic violence. Andrew Thorpe

The colour purple has been chosen to signify support for domestic violence reduction initiatives.

"We're hoping that everyone will do something with purple for the month, to help increase awareness," Mrs Liddell said.

"Businesses may decorate their shop front, people might simply put a purple ribbon around their letterbox.

"The idea is people will see the colour and see there's support to bring the issue out into the open and to initiate those conversations."

Mrs Liddell said the most important thing people could do if they suspected someone they knew may be a victim of domestic violence was not to stay silent.

"If there's immediate danger call the police, but basically, talking to people and saying 'Are you okay, did you know you can get help?' is very important," she said.

"Many people go to leave (an abusive) relationship about seven times before they leave for good, so keep persisting because the first approach might not be the end of the story."

 

Flowers at one of two plaques on The Avenue of Peace at Friend Park, Barney Point.
Flowers at one of two plaques on The Avenue of Peace at Friend Park, Barney Point.

Wednesday's service took place at the Avenue of Peace, a small garden-path style memorial in the middle of Friend Park.

Cr Cindi Bush, who spoke at the service, said Gladstone Regional Council had taken responsibility for the upkeep of the memorial, which was refurbished last month.

"It's a very important place," she said.

"It's a place for reflection and peace, so people can sit and think, but also for people to think of those they know that have been affected by domestic violence as well."

Anyone who requires assistance related to domestic and family violence can call DV Connect on 1800 811 811.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  avenue of peace ccrdfv domestic and family violence domestic violence gladstone

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

No winners for Gladstone businesses rent nightmare

No winners for Gladstone businesses rent nightmare

THE tricky two-way street of negotiating rent is misunderstood in Gladstone and businesses and shopping centres are suffering because of it.

Renters claim 'no one cares' after Debbie

DESTRUCTION: An aerial photo of Woodwark, near Airlie Beach, shows the full devastation of Cyclone Debbie.

Renters say they're feeling hard done by after Cyclone Debbie

Gladstone solicitor ready to tackle violence, drugs in huge promotion

CAREER ADVANCEMENT: Catherine Benson, who works as a solicitor in Gladstone, has been appointed magistrate for Rockhampton and Emerald.

Amazing journey for a Gladstone solicitor

'Selling out': Big coal call for Gladstone gets support

Resources Minister, Matt Canavan supports Queensland's coal industry

Politicians draw battlelines over coal developments.

Local Partners

QCWA helping those in harder positions

The Tannum Sands Country Women's Association's Women Walk the World event at yesterday's Boyne Tannum HookUp helped raise money for women who need it most.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

ANZAC DAY: Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

A member of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) marshals a RAAF C-17 Globemaster following the aircraft's arrival in the Middle East. Photo: Contributed

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Kate Ledger says critics who have accused the new Heath Ledger documentary of "whitewashing” obviously didn't know her brother

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

Erin’s TV tears: ‘I’m devastated’

“We’re very devastated to be dragged into what is a very sad situation”: Molan.

THE Footy Show’s Erin Molan addressed her week of drama.

MasterChef horror cook elimination

MasterChef 2017 contestant Rashedul Hasan.

First contestant eliminated after cook drops one of his dishes.

Tom and his jokesters are back to grab your attention

Sam Pang, Tom Gleisner and Ed Kavalee star in Have You Been Paying Attention?

Popular quiz show returns with well-deserved Logies boost.

Prepare to be Impressed - BIG TIME..!

5 Jenny Lind Court, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 3 6 OFFERS AROUND...

Everyone who knows me will understand that when a home impresses me then it must be very special and this home certainly does that. If you want the best in life...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Luxurious, Private, Sophisticated - Yet Totally Liveable

11 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $689,000

Welcome to 11 Piper Street, West Gladstone. In addition to its position, size and quality of build, it’s the design that sets this home apart, bringing...

SOLID HIGHSET WITH MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS...OFFERS INVITED

5 Barramundi Street, Toolooa 4680

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Here's a great opportunity to purchase this solid highset residence in the ever changing suburb of Toolooa. The home is positioned on a large 896m2 block with side...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $289,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

HUGE 5 BEDROOM HOME IN KIN KORA...MOVE STRAIGHT IN...SELLER NEEDS IT SOLD

6 Wilga Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 $249,000

This is a MUST SEE family home that's situated in a good location in Kin Kora. The home has undergone a transformation with all the living on the ground floor. ...

LOW MAINTENANCE INVESTMENT...COMMITTED SELLER...PRESENT ALL OFFERS

8/16 McCann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 2 $120,000

Considered investing in the Gladstone property market at an affordable entry point? Then this could be the start you're looking for. The location is within walking...

PERFECT ENTRY LEVEL HOME...LOWSET BRICK...SELLER NEEDS AN IMMEDIATE RESULT

3 Wodonga Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $175,000

Located in a quiet position in Clinton, is this outstanding opportunity to secure a solid low set brick home on a level 666m2 allotment. This family friendly...

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn St, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $299,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

One of the cheapest homes in Gladstone! Don&#39;t miss out!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE...

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Million-dollar city motel to go at bargain price at fire sale

Gladstone Motel at 88 Toolooa St is expected to sell at a fire sale auction this Friday.

Auction for Toolooa St motel held on site on Friday.

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!