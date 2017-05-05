Community stands together on domestic violence

UNITED: Community leaders were present at Wednesday's service to help spread the message that domestic violence is not acceptable.

>> More reporting a positive in Gladstone DV stats

IT'S TIME to get the issue of domestic violence out into the open.

That was the message from police, politicians and support service volunteers on Wednesday as they joined with victims of domestic violence to hold a remembrance service at Barney Point.

About 50 people came together at Friend Park to talk about the issue, lay wreaths at the Avenue of Peace and hold a minute's silence to remember those lost to domestic and family violence.

"We hold (the service) once a year, and it's an opportunity for people to remember those whose lives have been lost," event organiser Robyn Liddell said.

Mrs Liddell is a volunteer with the Gladstone Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence.

Known as the CCRDFV, the group is planning a series of events this month as part of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

COMING TOGETHER: Community members joined together on Wednesday morning at Barney Point to remember victims of domestic violence. Andrew Thorpe

The colour purple has been chosen to signify support for domestic violence reduction initiatives.

"We're hoping that everyone will do something with purple for the month, to help increase awareness," Mrs Liddell said.

"Businesses may decorate their shop front, people might simply put a purple ribbon around their letterbox.

"The idea is people will see the colour and see there's support to bring the issue out into the open and to initiate those conversations."

Mrs Liddell said the most important thing people could do if they suspected someone they knew may be a victim of domestic violence was not to stay silent.

"If there's immediate danger call the police, but basically, talking to people and saying 'Are you okay, did you know you can get help?' is very important," she said.

"Many people go to leave (an abusive) relationship about seven times before they leave for good, so keep persisting because the first approach might not be the end of the story."

Flowers at one of two plaques on The Avenue of Peace at Friend Park, Barney Point.

Wednesday's service took place at the Avenue of Peace, a small garden-path style memorial in the middle of Friend Park.

Cr Cindi Bush, who spoke at the service, said Gladstone Regional Council had taken responsibility for the upkeep of the memorial, which was refurbished last month.

"It's a very important place," she said.

"It's a place for reflection and peace, so people can sit and think, but also for people to think of those they know that have been affected by domestic violence as well."

Anyone who requires assistance related to domestic and family violence can call DV Connect on 1800 811 811.