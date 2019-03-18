Community spirit shines bright at BITS Bowls Club

WE STICK TOGETHER: BITS Bowls Club games director Geoff Turnbull, foundation member Max Ricketts and club president Peter Cameron.

COMMUNITY spirit is shining bright at BITS Bowls Club as members and staff look after one of their own.

Ninety-year-old Max Ricketts, a foundation member of the club, was last month targeted by thieves who stole his car, damaged it and dumped it.

Mr Ricketts was one of several victims of the crime spree that involved the theft of two cars on February 26.

It's believed the same people who stole Mr Ricketts' car had earlier crashed into the fence of a Boyne Island home near Handley Dr with another car.

The 2001 Subaru Forester, estimated to be worth around $3000, was written off.

But the club has restored Mr Ricketts' faith in humanity, holding a social bowls day yesterday with the green fees and raffle proceeds going towards getting his car repaired.

Mr Ricketts, a member of the club since it opened in 1985, helped build the club and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for it.

President Peter Cameron said it was a no-brainer to help Mr Ricketts during his time of need.

"We try to look after our older bowlers," he said.

"We've got a little community down here."

The club will use some of the funds to ensure Mr Ricketts' house is more secure including his front door. Any leftover money will go to a charity.

More than 30 people hit the greens in honour of their mate.

Mr Ricketts thanked fellow club members and the whole community for its support.

"You hear of these sort of things happening in the big cities, but you never dream of it happening here," he said.

"But as soon as the members of the club found out what had happened they couldn't wait to help. I am so lucky to have mates like them."

Games director Geoff Turnbull said support for their beloved club member has been fantastic.

"Besides the members donating to the cause by playing on the day and buying raffle tickets, we've also had financial help from Barney Point Butchery and Boyne Bakery," he said.

"(They) have contributed to the day by providing lunch for everyone.

"As soon as they found out what had happened to Max they couldn't have been more supportive."

On February 27 Gladstone police arrested and charged two men and one woman for a string of offences involving theft of cars, dangerous operation of vehicles and a car crash.