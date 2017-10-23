Community sets $1 million goal for families shattered by trawler tragedy

THE Agnes Water community wants to raise $1 million for the families involved in the FV Dianne fishing trawler tragedy as the search continues for four of the six men lost at sea.

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up by the "Agnes Water community" to raise money for the families of Adam Bidner, Zachary Feeney, Adam Hoffman, Ben Leahy, Chris Sammut, Eli Tonks and Ruben McDornan.

Within 24 hours of being set up more than $3000 has been donated.

"Seven families have been affected by this tragedy," the page reads.

"Six husbands, fathers and sons have been lost in the most tragic of circumstances, with only one survivor who was rescued in treacherous seas after fighting for his life in the wildest conditions imaginable."

Meanwhile, residents have set up a memorial at the Seventeen Seventy headland which overlooks where the fishing vessel flipped on Monday night.

The sea and land search continues today after police divers completed a search of the vessel which was found under 30 metres of water.