Community set to farewell Aboriginal elder Merv Johnson

A FUNERAL will be held tomorrow for Bundaberg Aboriginal elder and former canecutter Merv Johnson.

Mr Johnson was a respected elder of the Gooreng Gooreng nation.

Relatives and friends of Mr Johnson and his family are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Bundaberg Living Word Church, 305 Bourbong St, tomorrow at 10am, concluding at the Bundaberg Lawn Cemetery (Hampson St entrance).

Mr Johnson was 82 and passed away peacefully at home on December 22.

