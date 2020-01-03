Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Community set to farewell Aboriginal elder Merv Johnson

Crystal Jones
by
2nd Jan 2020 5:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FUNERAL will be held tomorrow for Bundaberg Aboriginal elder and former canecutter Merv Johnson.

Mr Johnson was a respected elder of the Gooreng Gooreng nation.

Relatives and friends of Mr Johnson and his family are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Bundaberg Living Word Church, 305 Bourbong St, tomorrow at 10am, concluding at the Bundaberg Lawn Cemetery (Hampson St entrance).

Mr Johnson was 82 and passed away peacefully at home on December 22.

If you have a tribute you'd like to share for Mr Johnson, email editorial@news-mail.com.au. 

aboriginal elders
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ANGLER ANGER! 'Anyone who’s a real fisher wouldn’t do this'

        premium_icon ANGLER ANGER! 'Anyone who’s a real fisher wouldn’t do this'

        Environment Dozens of fish caracasses were dumped in a local waterway, left to attract stonefish and sharks.

        Popular store closes after decades of business

        premium_icon Popular store closes after decades of business

        News The store’s owners took to Facebook to announce the closure on Thursday.

        ‘He was lucky he got away’

        premium_icon ‘He was lucky he got away’

        News A 4WD was completely destroyed by fire yesterday, but a local firefighter says the...

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you sorted.