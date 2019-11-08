Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
News

Community rocked by ‘cheeky’ Ned’s tragic death

by Nicole Pierre
8th Nov 2019 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE eighteen-month-old toddler who tragically passed away just days after almost drowning in a backyard swimming pool has been identified as Ned Peter Lucas.

A family friend told The Courier-Mail that the death of the child has rocked the tight-knit community.

"It's hit the community hard," he said.

Ned was found unresponsive in a pool in the family home in Roma, west of Chinchilla, about 6.30pm last Wednesday.

The 18-month-old was taken to Roma Hospital before being airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane, where he passed away in hospital on Saturday.

Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
Ned Peter Lucas died in hospital on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

People have taken to social media paying their heartfelt tributes to the family.

"Sorry for you loss Fiona and dan, hug your other boys a little tighter," one woman said.

"We will miss your cheeky smiling face at playgroup Ned," another family friend said.

More Stories

drowning editors picks ned peter lucas pool roma roma toddler drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        premium_icon Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        News A HIGH-PROFILE industrial company in Gladstone has requested more time to consider its legal position on charges relating to an environmental incident.

        IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear today

        News ACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on a range of...

        $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        premium_icon $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        News Ministerial panel that rejected 64 projects seeking $75.9m

        Revealed: what went wrong for Labor in Flynn

        premium_icon Revealed: what went wrong for Labor in Flynn

        News Similar swings were seen in other regional Queensland seats