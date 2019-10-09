Community rocked by boy’s death: ‘We are just so sad’

Staff members from Cameron and Co dentist lay flowers at the scene of the crash, where Sarim Ahmed (inset) was struck by a car while riding a bicycle. He died last night in Townsville Hospital.

FLOWERS have been laid out in memory of the young boy who tragically died after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle with his father.

Sarim Ahmed, 5, the son of Townsville Islamic Society secretary Hafiz Ahmed sadly died in Townsville Hospital last night after he was critically injured.

Mr Ahmed was deeply saddened by the loss of his son.

"We only take refuge in the Almighty's will," he said.

Imam Abdul Salik said the tragedy has rocked the tight-knit Islamic community.

"We are just so sad but we are all coming together and will now wait for the hospital to release the body before we begin preparing for the funeral," he said.

Staff members from Cameron and Co dentist lay flowers at the scene of the crash this morning in a sombre moment.

Staff members from Cameron and Co dentist lay flowers at the scene of the crash, where Sarim Ahmed was struck by a car while riding a bicycle.

Sarim Ahmed, 5. Picture: Evan Morgan

"We're just all deeply saddened by what happened," the Cameron and Co worker said.

"For those of us on the late shift last night it was incredibly hard.

"Placing flowers was the least we could do we're just so sorry for the family."

Police said a car was turning out of a driveway onto Ross River Road shortly after 7.30pm when it struck Sarim.

It is understood worshippers were leaving the Townsville Mosque after prayers at the time.

Members of the public performed first aid on the boy before paramedics arrived.

The boy was taken to Townsville Hospital where he tragically passed away a short time later.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit was meticulously investigating the incident and no one had been charged.

The spokesman said the driver did not flee the scene.