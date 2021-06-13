Community reacts to ongoing Goondoon St project

The Gladstone Regional Council Chambers building has been surrounded by construction fencing for months.

Gladstone residents have aired their mixed reactions at the ongoing roadworks on Goondoon Street, with no completion date in site.

The post, made in Gladstone Free For All Open Discussion was captioned ‘Gladstone Central- Sister city ‘War Torn Syria’’ and was accompanied by a photo of the Council building.

The main street of Gladstone has endured months of roadworks, with some residents opting to voice their frustrations online.

Benji James said the prolonged works were the result of a rate increase.

“The complete f--- up of a construction project brought to you by the same peanut who organised the Blaine drive goat track roadworks,” he said.

“Or shall I say 4x4 test track.”

Stewart Marilyn said the “useless pathetic mess” would be added to the next rates notice.

“It will improve nothing except a few select contractor pockets,” Mr Marilyn said.

“The Greek Temple did NOT need another face lift.”

Robyn Findlay said we had to feel sorry for the retailers in Goondoon Street.

“They will still be doing this s--- for another year,” she said.

“Was up there the other day saw one worker playing with a hose.”

However, some residents leapt to the defence of Gladstone Regional Council and the construction companies employed to improve it.

Trent Caleb the comparison between Syria and Gladstone were “pathetic.”

“Imagine waking up and comparing a construction site to a country ravaged by war,” he said.

Brendan Luker said that people needed to get over it and move on, while Cheryl Katherine Hinchey had a recommendation for Gladstone Regional Council.

“Make it like it was in the old days, two lanes,” she said.

“Ridiculous having it one way, that’s what stopped people going up the main street in the first place.

“Just wasting more money.”

