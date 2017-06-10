Gladstone workers to protest job "slashing" today

AURIZON workers will be rallying against job cuts effecting the wider Gladstone community today.

Australian Federal Union of Locomotive Employees state organiser Mick McKitrick said 55 job cuts would potentially mean a loss of millions to the community.

"It's relentless slashing," Mr McKitrick said.

"It will have a massive knock on effect to the community which is already hurting and the problem with these jobs isn't due to downturn (in work), it's to casualise the workforce and have more fly in fly out (FIFO) workers."

Mr McKitrick said the Gladstone Aurizon workforce had more than 300 employees a few years ago and recent redundancies will leave it at 130.

"If we lose all these people out of the community it'll have a knock on effect," he said.

"Lets say one employee earns $100,000 that's $5.5million out of the Gladstone economy straight away because people are coming from Victoria or South Australia then going home."

Hoping to get the community to rally behind the Aurizon job cuts, Mr McKitrick said this morning's rally was the first step.

"We need to get message out that it's Australian families the company is hurting," Mr McKitrick said.

"Central Queensland, we've had enough and we've been hurting for years. It's time for the government to help us out and we need the community to let the government know it's not okay."

With the purpose of the rally to get Gladstone involved, Mr McKitrick said Aurizon would cut more jobs if there was no community reaction.

"It's about establishing our way forward, it's the first of many rallies - we're dealing with largest rail operator in Australia."

The rally will be held from 10.30am Saturday morning at the Train Union Corner, corner of Off Ln and Herbert St.