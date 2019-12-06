Menu
QFES photo of the Deepwater fire in action December 2018
Community rallies to support the 2018 bushfire victims

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Dec 2019 11:30 AM
THE Gladstone Region has rallied to raise $162,000 to support communities hit by the 2018 bushfires.

The fires burned for weeks between November and December 2018.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the council was impressed by the communities’ ability to band together and support each other through such a crisis.

“These areas demonstrated great strength during the fires and continue to do so as they work towards rebuilding and recovering,” Cr Burnett said.

Money from the GIVIT fund has helped people replace essential items lost in the fires.

“Recovery is not complete for our communities but is well underway and we are seeing positive community collaboration,” Cr Burnett said.

