Community rallies for wife of missing boatie

IN LESS than a week, more than $7000 has been raised for the family of missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

A GoFundMe page was created last Thursday by resident Cameron Turnbull who wanted to raise money for Mr Gordon's wife in lieu of his tragic disappearance.

Last Friday, police suspended the search for the missing boatie, 62, after failing to locate any further sign of him on Balaclava Island, Port Alma or The Narrows.

Missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

The decision to suspend the search was made until further information came to light.

In six days, the community has raised $7835 despite the original target of $5000.

Read more: Search suspended for missing Boyne Island man

Read more: 'Grave concerns' for missing Boyne Island man

Mr Turnbull said the money would be given to Mr Gordon's wife to help with "immediate and ongoing expenses" during this stressful time.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to perform an extensive aerial search from the Emu Park area to Port Alma for missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

Mr Turnbull, along with Mr Gordon's co-workers and members of the Australian Institute of Marine and Power Engineers, were behind the initiative.

Mr Gordon was going on a recreational trip to Sea Hill when he lost contact with his family on November 13.

Mr Gordon’s car and boat trailer were located at the Gladstone Marina boat ramp.

Police located Mr Gordon's vessel at Balaclava Island and his car and boat trailer at Gladstone Marina boat ramp on November 17.

If you want to donate, click on the GoFundMe page here.

If you have any information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002379168 within the online suspicious activity form.