Community rallies for teen fighting rare cancer

A Gladstone teenager has had her last year of school derailed after being diagnosed with a rare cancer that only seven people in the world have.

Lillian Pholi, 17, was diagnosed with Myofibroblastic Sarcoma, an extremely rare form of cancer in her jaw in November.

The Chanel College student’s life was thrown into turmoil when pain in her jaw she thought was from her wisdom teeth turned out to be an aggressive tumour.

“I had liners in to straighten my teeth and I thought it was just my wisdom teeth,” Lillian said.

“I had pain in the right side of my jaw which just kept getting worse and worse.”

Lillian said she went to the doctor who organised a CT scan however her test result came back clear.

It was only after she took an X-ray at the dentist, her place of employment, that a black shadow was found on her jaw.

Lillian was quickly sent to Brisbane where she underwent radiation treatment in the hope it would stop the tumour’s growth.

“(The radiation) stopped it growing but it didn’t shrink it … it is a hard tumour which has disintegrated my jaw,” she said.

“I’m feeling a bit scared but I know I’m in the best hands, I’ve got a really good surgeon and team behind me.”

Lillian will undergo further treatment and surgery in Brisbane from early January.

Next year would have been Lillian’s last year of school but cancer treatment would mean she would need to repeat another year.

“I miss out on the start of Year 12 but Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority said to just do it next year so I’m not disadvantaged in my ATAR at all,” Lillian said.

“Chanel College has been great, they said I get to do formal next year and celebrate graduation with my friends.”

To help support Lillian, friends and family have set-up a fundraising event which aims to raise money for Lillian and Cancer Council Queensland.

Halo Hair Studio owner and family friend, Jade Jones has organised a “ladies night” on January 23 at the Gladstone Seafarers Centre.

Attendees will have the chance to buy raffle tickets for an assortment of goods donated by Gladstone businesses.

“Lil’s mum is a good friend of mine and known since I've moved here,” Ms Jones said.

“It’s such a bad thing for the whole family that I wanted to do something to help them as much as I could.”

Lillian said she wanted to donate half the proceeds from the event to Cancer Council after the organisation helped the family out tremendously during their difficult time.

A GoFundMe page has also been set-up for the 17-year-old by family friend, Ros Waters.

Those interested in donating can go to Lillian’s GoFundMe page here or attend the Ladies Night for Sarcoma Cancer fundraiser event here.