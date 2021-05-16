The community is rallying around the family of a mother-of-five, who lost her life following a collision with a school bus on Friday.

Chinchilla woman Melissa Richardson, 30, died at the scene of the horror collision on Friday on the Warrego Highway, about 50km east of Roma.

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old woman from Western Downs, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A GoFundMe page was created on Saturday to support Melissa's five young children following her tragic death.

Community members are raising money for Melissa Richardson's family. Pic: Facebook

"Yesterday afternoon was supposed to be when Melissa arrived home to her five beautiful children but unfortunately her young life was cut way too short," the page reads.

"A school bus had collided with the car she was travelling in and she was killed.

"Her beautiful young children now have no Mother.

"An absolute tragedy!

Ambulances transport children injured in the school bus crash to Roma Hospital.



"Please help with and small donation that you can to help with Melissa's funeral expenses and her children."

Sixteen schoolchildren were injured in the collision, suffering from minor lacerations, abrasions and fractures.

The 58-year-old bus driver suffered minor injuries.

To donate money for Melissa's family, head here.

Originally published as Community rallies for mum-of-five killed in school bus crash