Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Lynton assembles a cross at a floral tribute for step brothers Barak Austral and Jhulio Saragio on the banks of the Ross River in Cranbrook. Picture: Zak Simmonds
David Lynton assembles a cross at a floral tribute for step brothers Barak Austral and Jhulio Saragio on the banks of the Ross River in Cranbrook. Picture: Zak Simmonds
News

Community pours its heart into memorial

by MADURA MCCORMACK
28th Feb 2019 7:02 AM

AN OUTPOURING of grief from the Townsville community has caused a riverside memorial for Barak Austral, 5, and Jhulio Sariago, 3, to swell in size.

Bouquets of flowers, toys, and heartfelt messages have been left for the two boys next to the spot they were found submerged.

The two brothers were found metres apart in a small cutaway area of the Ross River in Cranbrook nearly 12 hours after they had gone missing from their Brett St home on Monday afternoon.

Dan Strathie, a single father-of-three, was one of about 40 residents who helped search for Barak and Jhulio and returned to the spot yesterday to pay his respects.

Placing a note he had written at the memorial, Mr Strathie said the tragic incident "hit home".

"I'm just imaging their pain, they're [the boys' family] feeling it," he said. "Brothers, the water has taken you both away but the water will never take you away from each other," the note read.

"Blood is thicker than water, brothers for life."

Father-of-four David Lynton installed a cross at the memorial after learning Barak and Jhulio were his best mate's nephews.

"Just know you are not alone," one note read.

"Townsville stand beside you and are thinking about you in these difficult times.

"My heart breaks for you, I cannot begin to imagine what you are going through. Your beautiful boys will always be with you."

More Stories

Show More
barak austral brothers drowning jhulio sariago townsville

Top Stories

    90yo's car stolen, written off after trying to help men

    premium_icon 90yo's car stolen, written off after trying to help men

    News After trying to help men who arrived at his doorstep a 90-year-old Boyne Island resident became one of several victims in an alleged crime spree.

    'Zero to hero': Gladstone Bowls Club hits patronage jackpot

    premium_icon 'Zero to hero': Gladstone Bowls Club hits patronage jackpot

    News 'We've virtually gone from zero to hero in one week'.

    Iconic festival boosted ahead of Cook 250th

    premium_icon Iconic festival boosted ahead of Cook 250th

    News The funding marked a significant boost from previous years.

    'Humbling': Local foster carer recognised with high accolade

    premium_icon 'Humbling': Local foster carer recognised with high accolade

    News Personal tragedy has made her a strong suicide prevention advocate.