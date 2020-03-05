GoFundMe for teen: 'Give Dylan the send-off he deserves'

Locals are paying their respects to Dylan on Facebook and Gofundme after the teenager’s passing last weekend. Picture: supplied

The Gayndah community is in shock and reeling from the sudden passing of former local Dylan Gilmore, who died on Saturday morning aged 19.

Friends, family and other Burnett locals have flocked to send their regards and condolences after news of his death reached town on the weekend.

Gayndah local Amanda Wenck has set up a Gofundme page in the wake of Dylan's passing to cover funeral costs and support his family in their time of need.

"I knew Dylan very well. He was a friend of my son's," she said.

"What I wrote on the Gofundme page was what everyone always said about Dylan: his smile, his cheeky attitude, his adventurous spirit - that was all very much Dylan."

"I think this is a way that the community can support a family in crisis, and a way to honour a young life that is gone too soon," she added.

In the process of raising funds to "give Dylan the send-off he deserves," Ms Wenck has so far received $2,900 from over 50 donors in less than a day.

"Everyone who knew Dylan will miss his (…) ability to make people laugh," she said of the teenager.

Dylan's bereaved friends and family have posted messages to his Facebook timeline to honour the 19-year-old's legacy.

"I will never forget your smile that could light up the world. I miss you so much," a friend of his said.

"You were special and stood out from the rest," another added.

"I will always love you and cherish all of our memories together. I will always remember all the fun and joy we had."

"You were always making people laugh and knew how to entertain us all. You had a funny and great sense of humour but were still caring and such a nice kid behind all the jokes and laughs."

If you or a friend or family member need assistance, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.