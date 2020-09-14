Community outrage after rubble dumped in creek bed

An Agnes Water couple was disgusted after finding huge piles of rubble dumped at an Agnes Water creek last weekend.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, were driving down a secluded track to Baffle Creek when they spotted the debris in bushland on Saturday.

“We were driving down this weird road because Google maps sent us and we looked at the bushland around us and on our left we saw a big pile of rubbish,” the couple said.

“It was disgusting.”

The couple said they found chemicals, cement, sugar soap cans, and “all kinds of poisonous” materials dumped at the freshwater creek.

The matter was reported to Gladstone Regional Council and Queensland Police.

Gladstone Regional Council recently reported a huge spike in illegal dumping cases in the region.

Since April last year, more than 134 offences of illegal dumping and littering were investigated.

The couple said they often find rubbish dumped in the area.

“When we go walking there is boat motors, old cars, old fridges and all kinds of rubbish,” they said.

“It’s just happening everywhere … It’s putrid.

“People are poor, and they complain about the fees (to dump at the landfill) so instead of taking it to the dump they take it to the bush.”

The couple said they were concerned the council would soon close off 4WD tracks and other areas of Agnes Water if illegal dumping continued.

“I’m pretty sure the area was a nature reserve and that is why council is blocking off so many of the beautiful places around here and 4WD tracks because people are dumping their rubbish,” they said.

“When we want to explore and put our canoe in a creek, we can’t because they’ll block off all the roads which is really unfortunate.”