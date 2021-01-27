Community organisation wins big at Australia Day Awards

An association which works behind the scenes to raise crucial funds for Gladstone’s hospital was recognised at Gladstone Regional Council’s Australia Day Awards on Tuesday.

The Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary Association took home the Community Event or Initiative Award, presented by Councillor Desley O’Grady (pictured).

GHAA president Cheryl Bensted said the Association, which had been operating in Gladstone since 1958, had many duties and responsibilities.

“With the COVID-19 hitting this year it has been hard to perform our usual duties as we were not allowed to enter the hospital,” Ms Bensted said.

“Usually the association would gather twice a month and volunteer their time doing medial jobs for the nurses and other staff, such as making beds or cutting out things they need.”

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

Away from the hospital grounds, the GHAA’s mission is to raise money in support of the hospital and some recent donations meant they started 2021 off strong.

“We still managed to raise $5000 during the COVID-19 downturn by selling knitted bags and hosting raffles,” Ms Bensted said

“We were fortunate enough to have the Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher donate $1000 and another church group in the region gave us $1000 too, we feel very lucky.”

Ms Bensted said it was a lovely group of ladies to win an award with while she referenced the assocation’s recent achievement.

“It is very good to be acknowledged by Gladstone Regional Council because not a lot of people know what we do, we are a behind the scenes association,” she said.

Ahead of the GHAA’s first meeting back at the hospital since February 2020 this Thursday, Ms Bensted shared how the community could get involved.

“If they want to donate or volunteer they can contact me on 0427 358 319,” she said.

More Gladstone Hospital news:

- Job advertised for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in CQ

- Meet the winners from Council’s Australia Day awards

- DRIVE-THROUGH: Beachside community gets new fever clinic