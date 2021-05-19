Community organisation shares anti-domestic violence message

Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence (CCRDFV) chairperson sergeant Vicki Dredge and volunteer Linda Watson.

A community organisation committed to the prevention of domestic and family violence recently launched a month-long campaign.

The Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence Gladstone said the message this Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month was:

“We all play our part in preventing domestic and family violence.”

A CCRDFV spokeswoman asked the wider Gladstone community if they could take a moment to talk to their family and friends, asking them how they’re contributing to a violence-free community.

“Have you seen our signs across the region that share messages and provide the opportunity to start a conversation?” the spokeswoman asked

“When we all agree on a violence-free community, that’s when change is possible.”

The CCRDFV is encouraging people across the Gladstone region to send or share their photos of them painting the town purple on Facebook.

Tag your purple pics @gladstoneccrdfv

