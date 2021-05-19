Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence (CCRDFV) chairperson sergeant Vicki Dredge and volunteer Linda Watson.
Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence (CCRDFV) chairperson sergeant Vicki Dredge and volunteer Linda Watson.
News

Community organisation shares anti-domestic violence message

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
19th May 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A community organisation committed to the prevention of domestic and family violence recently launched a month-long campaign.

The Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence Gladstone said the message this Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month was:

“We all play our part in preventing domestic and family violence.”

A CCRDFV spokeswoman asked the wider Gladstone community if they could take a moment to talk to their family and friends, asking them how they’re contributing to a violence-free community.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“Have you seen our signs across the region that share messages and provide the opportunity to start a conversation?” the spokeswoman asked

“When we all agree on a violence-free community, that’s when change is possible.”

The CCRDFV is encouraging people across the Gladstone region to send or share their photos of them painting the town purple on Facebook.

Tag your purple pics @gladstoneccrdfv

More Gladstone community news:

Guide: All you need to know about huge 1770 Festival

Plan to combat invasive plant species across region

Hey Gladstone, grab a cuppa for a good cause

ccrdfv coordinated community response to domestic and fam domestic violence prevention facebook family violence
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Butcher responds to Callide Dam concerns

        Premium Content Butcher responds to Callide Dam concerns

        News “I am assured there will be minimum impact to supply.”

        Revealed: How you could get a better night’s sleep

        Premium Content Revealed: How you could get a better night’s sleep

        Lifestyle 'Another habit to acquire is to ditch the tech an hour before bed'

        How Curtis Island residents can score free pizza

        Premium Content How Curtis Island residents can score free pizza

        Community People on Curtis Island can receive free pizza for an entire weekend thanks to an...

        Person hospitalised after two-vehicle crash in CBD

        Premium Content Person hospitalised after two-vehicle crash in CBD

        News Emergency services were called to Tranberg and Baillie Streets at 8am.