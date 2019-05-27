Community mourns ‘local legend’ after alleged assaults

A community is mourning a Tweed man who tragically died in hospital a week after a fight at a Tweed Heads home.

Kevin Carney, 54, had his life support switched off on Wednesday, May 22.

New South Wales Police Force have charged Michael Charles Cook, 47, with Mr Carney's murder and said the pair were known to each other.

It's alleged about 6pm on Wednesday, May 15 a group of people were inside a unit on Kennedy Drive at Tweed Heads West when a "physical altercation" broke out between Cook and Mr Carney.

Cook "assaulted the older man several times", according to police.

Mr Carney was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, while Cook was arrested at the scene.

Kevin Carney died in hospital on May 22, one week after he was allegedly assaulted by murder accused Michael Charles Cook inside a unit at Tweed Heads West.

He was charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm - but has been hit with an upgraded charge of murder, after being arrested a second time by officers from Tweed-Byron Police District.

William Carney took to Facebook to inform those who knew his uncle.

"With a heavy heart, I wish to let everybody know that Kevin Carney passed away on Wednesday afternoon after has had his life support switched off, following an incident in Tweed Heads the previous week," he said.

"We will let everyone know the funeral date and time as soon as we're told.

"On a lighter note, the decision was made to donate both of Uncle Kev's kidneys, and we've since heard from the hospital, that both recipients are healthy and doing well.

"Thank you to everyone that has been supportive. Take care."

Mr Carney had signed up as an organ donor. Picture Brian Russell

In a flood of responses, commenters described Mr Carney as a friendly larrikin and "local legend".

Others praised Mr Carney's decision to sign up as an organ donor.

"So tragic. He will always be kept close to my heart, one woman wrote.

"Heaven gained a beautiful angel."

Another commenter reminisced on Mr Carney's time "at Mount St Pats' (school) as a student and talented young footballer".

"Any time I ran into him in the following years he was always the friendly and good-natured bloke I remember. Condolences to the family," he said.

Meanwhile, Cook faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday and was refused bail.

He was listed to appear again on Monday.