Community motorbike ride to feature out of town visitors

THE next community social ride is right around the corner and will feature visitors from the Wide Bay region.

Following a series of successful rides which attracted motorbike enthusiasts of all ages, organiser Paul Mitchell said they were looking for more community involvement.

“The Bundaberg Motorcycle Enthusiasts will be coming for a visit and lunch at the Yacht Club,” he said.

The meet up time will be 9am on Sunday, August 16 from the Bunnings carpark and will take them to Bororen to meet the enthusiasts at 10.30am.

“We will then travel with them through Tannum and then to the Yacht Club for lunch at 12.30,” Mr Mitchell said.

The experienced motorbike rider said all types of bikes and riders were welcome to join this community event.

“Feel free to bring the family as it is a community family friendly event,” he said.

Mr Mitchell spoke with The Observer in June about his inspiration behind co-ordinating a community motorbike ride.

“I am part of a ride group, the Gladstone Social Bike Riders, and we are very big on family,” he said.

“I thought I could make this happen for the wider community.

“Gladstone doesn’t have much for family bike rides. There are a lot of locals who want to get out and ride with their families.

“This is our way of giving back.”