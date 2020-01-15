Menu
Members of the community with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett (left) are recently gathered to call for the for urgent reinstatement of the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade.
News

Community meeting for Captain Creek

Staff Writers
15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services will host a meeting on February 8 at Captain Creek with the aim to discuss the formation of a new rural fire brigade in the area.

In Tuesday’s edition of The Observer in the story headlined “Residents left to fight fires with wet towels”, it was stated a new fire brigade would be established at the meeting.

However, The Observer would like to clarify that the meeting will be held to discuss what would need to happen to establish a new fire brigade in the area.

The meeting will be held on Saturday, February 8 from 10.30am at the Captain Creek Community Club.

The Member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett, said he was cautiously optimistic about the meeting.

“It is important that people ... are given an opportunity to be part of a reformed Rural Fire Brigade,” he said.

Mr Bennett has been advised works on painting and maintenance will be carried out this week. He said commitments have also been made for equipment and resources before the next fire season.

