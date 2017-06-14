25°
10 of Gladstone's most worthwhile GoFundMe pages

Sarah Steger
| 14th Jun 2017 2:49 PM
Community love and Support is everything: Here are 10 wonderful GoFundMe pages to donate to right now.
Community love and Support is everything: Here are 10 wonderful GoFundMe pages to donate to right now. Photo: Satit Putarakkit

With a community of more than 25 million donors, GoFundMe has infiltrated many parts of the world including the Gladstone region.

Launched in 2010, the company is the world's largest social fundraising platform, having raised over $3 billion so far.

The platform has completely changed the way in which the world gives, a positive change Gladstone residents see regularly.

Here are 10 worthwhile Gladstone Region GoFundMe pages you can donate to:

1. Paul and Aurora's Cancer Battle

Shortly after setting up the GoFundMe page to raise funds for their dad who is suffering from stage four terminal Prostate Cancer overseas, the Alexander family suffered another blow with the news their mum has Bowel Cancer. Both parents' treatment plans have been initiated but are facing a long recovery.

The family has a $25,000 goal. So far, 344 people have donated over five months, raising $16,951.

Click here to donate.

2. Eli's Big Fight

Eli is a bright, happy and active two-year-old boy who's world was turned upside down in 2016 after he was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive for of cancer called Ectomesenchymoma. Only 44 cases are known of this type of cancer worldwide, and of those cases, only 6 have occurred in the last 10 years. While Eli's parents are with him at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital where he needs to receive chemotherapy and surgury for the next 18 months, his two siblings, nine and 10 years old are back here in Gladstone.

The page's goal was $10,000, however, that goal has already been met by the 175 people who raised $12,064 in the last six months.

Help out Eli here.

BIG FIGHT: Eli is receiving ongoing treatment at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for the next 18 months.
BIG FIGHT: Eli is receiving ongoing treatment at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for the next 18 months. gofundme.com

3. Help Tyler to State Championships

Tyler is a young boy with incredible talent and sportsmanship for his age. He is all about football and wants to follow his idol Johnathon Thurston and play for the big leagues. Tyler, also known as Bobby by his friends, was recently selected for the U12 Capricornia Rugby League State Championships to be played in Townsville.

Tyler's page's goal is $3,500 and in one month 19 people have raised $455 for him.

To donate click here.

4. Shontae Dennis - Rett Syndrome

Shontae's grandma is asking for any assistance as her grand daughter has Rett Syndrome. Shontae is nine years old but is non-verbal and cannot walk. Shontae faces challenges every day of her life, as do the family members taking care of her.

Shontae's GoFundMe page has raised $2,060 by 22 people so far.

Click here to help.

RETT SYNDROME: Shontae Denniss needs a Tobii communication device.
RETT SYNDROME: Shontae Denniss needs a Tobii communication device. gofundme.com

5. R.I.P - Nicholas Jon Sweeney

22-year-old Nicholas Jon Sweeney died 12 months ago in a car accident whilst travelling in Peru. As a support network, friends of Nick started the page to help his family in some way.

In the last 12 months, 623 people have donated to 'bring Nick home,' reaching a total of $58,783.

Click to donate.

6. Family means everything to Maddison

When the GoFundMe page was started, Maddison Jade Saul was only eight days old. Maddison was born 16 weeks prematurely and so has a long, challenginf road ahead of her. Her mother has stayed in Brisbane with her but the rest of Maddison's family is back here in Gladstone and are unable to see her as often as they'd like. The money from the campaign will go toward remedying that issue, covering fuel, flights, taxis, accommodation and food. Funds raised will also go toward further medical bills.

So far, the page has raised $10,910 in eight months - half of their goal.

To help Maddison and her family, click here.

7. Volunteer Paramedic Trip to Cambodia

A young woman started her GoFundMe campaign in the hopes of raising enough money to get her to a paramedic volunteering trip in Sweden later this year.

So far the page has raised $250 thanks to seven people.

If you want to help her live her dreams and chase her goals, donate now.

CAPPING IT OFF: Amy Riddle is looking to head to Sweden to volunteer with paramedics and learn new skills.
CAPPING IT OFF: Amy Riddle is looking to head to Sweden to volunteer with paramedics and learn new skills. gofundme.com

8. Fight for Landyn

Landyn's aunt is trying to ease her sister's financial stress by raising money for her and her fiance who have a son diagnosed with Neuroblastoma stage four cancer.

So far Landyn's page has received $20,654 in donations from 135 people - half of the overall goal.

To help Landyn's family click here.

9. Asha's Smile

This Gofundme campaign was set up to help with Asha's ongoing medical bills, plus to assist the family with the very expensive costs of living away from home whilst Asha is in hospital in Brisbane. Asha has a big fight on her hands and everyone has chipped in to help her and her family.

Asha's page has already received $10,695 in donations given by 128 people.

To help her out, click here.

10. Support for Justin's family

Justin Boyce was tragically killed in a car accident on the way home from work, leaving behind a young wife and children. All help will go to supporting the family financially.

The campaign has raised $6,857 in 10 months but has yet to reach the page's goal.

Click here to donate.

FAMILY SUPPORT: Justin Boyce was lost in a tragic car accident on the way home from work.
FAMILY SUPPORT: Justin Boyce was lost in a tragic car accident on the way home from work. gofundme.com
