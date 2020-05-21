Community legal funding benefits region’s vulnerable

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath pictured during Question Time at the Queensland Parliament, Brisbane 17th of March 2020. Ministers are sitting one seat apart due to the spread of Coronavirus. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

COMMUNITY legal services in Gladstone are set to get a boost, sharing in a $119 million cash injection from the Queensland Government over the next five years.

Gladstone is one of six region centres which will receive the funding.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ah said the joint state and federal funding would ensure ongoing provision of quality legal assistance services.

"Queensland's community legal sector delivers vital services to thousands of Queenslanders," Mrs D'Ath said.

"Our community legal centres provide advice and assistance to some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people."

Mrs D'Ath said the Queensland Government worked closely with the sector's peak body, Community Legal Centres Queensland, on the funding package, delivered through the National Legal Assistance Partnership 2020-25.

"This funding will go to legal services providers in key regional centres including Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone and Hervey Bay," she said.

"With the impacts of COVID-19, a lot of Queenslanders are struggling to make ends meet right now, but many still need access to quality legal services."

The funding will help meet that need and also support legal practitioners and paralegal workers.

Mrs D'Ath paid tribute to the state's legal assistance services sector, acknowledging the dedication and hard work of its workers.

"I want to thank service providers for their patience as we've put this package together," she said.

"There have been some delays as a result of COVID-19 but importantly, for the first time we've been able to deliver a five-year package, up from three years."