Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Getting more active can be good for the mind.
Getting more active can be good for the mind.
Your Story

Community involvement vital in battling depression

bmuir
by
9th Sep 2019 7:46 AM

As Stephen Hawking once said, "Quiet people have the loudest minds."

Introverted, quiet people tend to be more introspective and sensitive and they often set high expectations for themselves.

Introverts spend a lot of time inside their own heads, judging themselves and putting themselves down. Some of the most depressed people are isolated and are deliberately or unintentionally cut off from friends and family.

Conversely, some of the world's happiest people are those who think outside of themselves. These people are active in their community.

They seek opportunities to help other people; taking vicarious pleasure in others' wellbeing and joy. Such people give much of themselves and are aware of the positive impact they can have on others.

Self-esteem and self-awareness, along with the emotional quotient (EQ) is improved by developing genuine care and concern for other people and thinking beyond oneself.

Whilst depression is complicated and vastly different for distinct individuals, the involvement in sports, recreation and community projects are active strategies and a way forward to lift one's mood and to start thinking beyond the ego.

More Stories

Top Stories

    ITF hopeful $64k alleged wage theft will be resolved

    premium_icon ITF hopeful $64k alleged wage theft will be resolved

    News A CHINESE-owned bulk carrier is still detained and at anchorage off Gladstone, after it was discovered eight crew members were allegedly owed $64,000 in wages.

    Keep a look out for bird eggs in the sand

    premium_icon Keep a look out for bird eggs in the sand

    News It's bird nesting season and this is a reminder for all beach-goers

    'Treacherous': Harsh conditions for Gladstone firies

    premium_icon 'Treacherous': Harsh conditions for Gladstone firies

    News Tough conditions as crews battle four fires.

    Up to 20 crews at work as multiple fires burn

    Up to 20 crews at work as multiple fires burn

    Breaking A fire at Mount Larcom has been burning since Wednesday.