Community invited to share views on bike path project

Jacobbe McBride
jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
22nd May 2021 11:00 AM
The Gladstone community is being encouraged to have their say on plans for on-road cycle lanes and off-road shared pedestrian-cycle paths along a key section of the Dawson Highway.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the $2 million planning project would look at improving bike-riding facilities and walking paths along 5.4km of the highway, between Glenlyon Street and Harvey Road.

“The Palaszczuk Government is continuing to invest in bike riding and walking infrastructure that encourages people to get out and be active our communities,” Mr Butcher said.

“This section of the Dawson Highway is popular with bike riders who commute to and from work and school, and also access parks and shops in western Gladstone.

”A key outcome of the planning will be to design the proposed infrastructure, so it is important it considers the experiences of bike riders as well as motorists who use this stretch of highway.

“To ensure community needs are met, feedback is being invited from anyone with an interest in this project, to help inform the final design and prioritise locations for upgrading.

”Online consultation opens on Monday and feedback from the community will also be used by Transport and Main Roads to develop the business case.”

Mr Butcher said the project was funded through the Active Transport Infrastructure Program.

”On average, every dollar invested in cycling infrastructure will return nearly five dollars in economic benefit to Queensland through improved health outcomes, reduced traffic congestion and lower transport costs while creating employment opportunities during construction,” Mr Butcher said.

”We are committed to ensuring these benefits are felt by the Gladstone community and this planning project is another step in the right direction.”

Online community consultation will run from Monday, May 24 to June 24, 2021 via HERE.

For more details about the project, visit HERE.

