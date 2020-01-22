Community investment questions answered

THE Gladstone Regional Council will host a series of roadshows aiming to inform the community about funding options available under its Community Investment Program.

The Community Investment Roadshow begins February 5 and runs until February 22 at eight locations.

The roadshow will provide information about the Connected Communities Fund, Regional Enhancement Fund, Community Celebration Fund and Community Education Fund.

The Connected Communities Fund enables Council to provide support for community connection, social inclusion, access and participation.

The Regional Enhancement Fund allows the council to provide support for the growth of our region, fund the reinvigoration and activation of the region and to protect and preserve natural assets.

The Community Celebration fund aims to build community pride, boost the local economy and promoting the Gladstone Region, while the Community Education Fund aims to recognise academic achievement and encourage the development of knowledge and skills.

Council officers will attend the roadshows to answer questions and educate the community on the four funding streams.

Gladstone Region Councillor Natalia Muszkat said the Community Investment Program was about building engaged, involved and proud communities.

“Anyone from sporting clubs, recreation and active recreation groups, community progress associations, local education institutions, charitable organisations, peak sporting agencies, event

organisations and arts, heritage, museum and cultural organisations could be eligible for funding,” Cr Muszkat said.

“If you think your group, club or organisation could use a funding boost, I encourage you to visit gladstone.qld.gov.au/community-investment and check out what’s on offer.”

The Community Investment Roadshow will take place at the following locations:

Boyne/Tannum Community Centre – Port Curtis Room, 6.30pm-8.30pm, February 5

Mount Larcom Public Hall, 6.30pm-8.30pm, February 7

Miriam Vale Community Centre, 6.30pm-8.30pm, February 12

Calliope Community Centre, 6.30pm-8.30pm, February 13

Builyan Hall, 10am-midday, February 15

Agnes Water Community Centre, 2.30pm-4.30pm, February 15

Community Engagement Centre, 142 Goondoon Street, Gladstone, 6.30pm-8.30pm, February 19.

Baffle Creek Community Hall, 10am-midday, February 22.

To confirm your attendance or for more information, email cas@gladstone.qld.gov.au or call

4976 6300.