Maureen Piggott will be farewelled on Thursday at a funeral in Gympie after she died in a tragic lawnmower accident at Kin Kin earlier this month. Photo: Contributed
Community

‘Community icon’ to be farewelled after lawnmower death

Ashley Carter
14th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BELOVED member of the Noosa hinterland community will be farewelled on Thursday after she was killed in a tragic lawnmower accident at Kin Kin earlier this month.

Maureen Piggott died when the ride-on lawnmower she was using on her property rolled on January 4, trapping her beneath it.

>> SMALL TOWN IN SHOCK AFTER TRAGIC LAWNMOWER DEATH

The Kin Kin community is mourning the tragic loss of Maureen Piggott after she died in a ride-on lawnmower accident. Photo: Contributed
Ms Piggott's death left a wave of devastation, with many expressing shock and "deep sadness" at the loss of the "beautiful" woman.

The 61-year-old was known for her Broadmeadows alpaca farm and volunteer work at the Kin Kin State School and playgroup.

Close friend Steve Weis said Ms Piggott would be remembered as a "true sharer, a true giver, a community icon, a model of living from the heart and protector of animals, craft and country".

Ms Piggott will be remembered as a much-loved member of the Noosa hinterland community. Photo: Contributed
"Maureen was an amazing lady, so many people loved her," Jo Jekel said.

"What a beautiful lady inside and out. She will be dearly missed."

A funeral for Ms Piggott will be held on Thursday at 11am at Saint Patrick's Church in Gympie. A wake at the Broadmeadows farm will follow the service at 2.30pm.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

