COMMUNITY HERO: Local achiever up for award

CQU's Linda Pfeiffer at the World science Festival Brisbane Gladstone Community day held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

CQU's Linda Pfeiffer at the World science Festival Brisbane Gladstone Community day held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

A CQUniversity lecturer has been nominated for a Community Achievement award thanks to her work within the STEM field.

Dr Linda Pfeiffer from Boyne Island has been nominated for the Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award in the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

According to her nomination, Dr Pfeiffer is considered the first point of contact for STEM education in the Gladstone region.

She has provided hands-on experiences and opportunities for thousands of people over the past eleven years including playgroups, kindergartens, primary and secondary school children, teachers, seniors, Indigenous youth and people with a disability. Linda has an infectious enthusiasm and commitment to improving educational outcomes for all.

“Over the past eleven years I have been highly motivated and engaged in bringing hands-on experiences into the community as a parent volunteer and more recently as an employee of the university,” Dr Pfeiffer said.

“Currently I am working on a project that is providing local teachers with the necessary support to effectively engage students with STEM opportunities in a hands-on problem based learning approach.

“The research project is investigating the impact of an intensive workshop (STEM professional development) for teachers in an enriching, hands-on environment in the Gladstone region.”

Dr Pfeiffer has also developed and implemented hundreds of events over the past eleven years including CQUniversity Drone Races, Art meets science, World science Festival, Famelab State finalist, ConocoPhillips science Experience, and The Monadelphous CQUniversity Indigenous STEM Camp, GHHP Education event and science week events.

“I am passionate and I share my knowledge and experiences widely,” she said.

“I was featured on the QLD science website for National Women’s Week 2019 and I regularly appear on radio and in printed and online media.”

READ MORE: CQ resident ’humbled’ by major Queensland award nomination

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories

The Queensland Community Achievement Awards are searching for more nominees like Dr Pfeiffer.

Categories for nomination are:

Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award

Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award

Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award

Ricoh Australia Customer Service Award

Awards Australia Community Group of the Year Award

Qoin Small Business Achievement Award

Submissions close August 14 August.

Finalists will be presented and Winners announced at an Awards Gala Presentation Dinner on Friday 27th November 2020. Category winners receive $1,000 cash, $1,000 Bartercard and a trophy.

To apply visit Awards Australia.