Community groups who will get $86,000 in grants

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and MP Glenn Butcher at Gladstone Hospital’s new $42 million Emergency Department. Mr Butcher announced four community groups will share in $86000 in government grants. Picture: Rodney Stevens

COMMUNITY groups from the Gladstone region will share in more than $86,000 in grants from the state government’s Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the popular program is a lifeline for community and sporting groups, local councils and other organisations throughout Queensland.

Mr Butcher said many organisations rely on funding from the program to purchase new equipment such as vehicles, upgrade vital infrastructure or to hold community events.

The Queensland Government’s Gambling Community Benefit Fund will provide local organisations with the following grants:

$35,000 for the Boyne Tannum Football Club upgrade lighting at field.

$12,495 for the Boyne/Tannum Swimming Club to purchase pool blankets and rollers.

$35,000 for the Gladstone Turf Club to install a solar system.

$4,460 for Stronger Communities to purchase IT equipment.

Mr Butcher said the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated alternative, flexible arrangements for grant applicants.

“During this challenging time, as we continue to battle the global COVID-19 pandemic, flexible arrangements are in place for grant recipients to acquire funding,” he said.

“Some organisations have had to delay the purchase of products, so these flexible arrangements will ensure organisations get maximum benefit from their funding.

“Our local organisations help keep Queenslanders connected in these challenging times and bring our communities together.

“I really look forward to visiting these organisations soon to congratulate them on their application and to see the wonderful work they carry out here in Gladstone,” he said.

The GCBF grants are worth between $500 and $35,000 and applications are open to not-for-profit organisations.

Over the past 25 years, GCBF has distributed more than $947 million to community groups helping Queenslanders.

The grants are merit based and funding is allocated by an independent panel.

To get in touch with the GCBF team, call 1800 633 619 or email cbf@justice.qld.gov.au.

